Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $82,000 Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $243.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.94.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at $62,079,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $423,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,777 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

