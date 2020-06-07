Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 42,675 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 42,675 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

