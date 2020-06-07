Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,560,356 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,560,356 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

