Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $27,000 in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NYSE:CXO opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

