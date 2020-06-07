Head-To-Head Survey: GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR N/A N/A N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR $8.68 billion 1.24 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.49 $9.21 million $1.38 10.29

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Summary

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) beats GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides services for banking, brokerage, warehousing, leasing, and factoring services, as well as Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services. In addition, it engages in long term savings, insurance, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,148 branches, 7,911 ATMs, 26,131 correspondents, and 165,441 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, Mexico.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

