Head to Head Survey: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & HCI Group (NASDAQ:HCI)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60 HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HCI Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital -33.37% 12.22% 5.39% HCI Group 8.45% 11.86% 2.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and HCI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 3.07 $30.58 million $1.61 6.43 HCI Group $242.47 million 1.56 $26.58 million $2.57 18.72

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HCI Group. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCI Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, three retail shopping centers, one office building, and one vacant shopping center for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.