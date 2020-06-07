Head to Head Contrast: Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) & China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) and China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Twin Disc has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twin Disc and China Cable and Communication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $302.66 million 0.27 $10.67 million $0.83 7.25 China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.25 $4.47 million N/A N/A

Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twin Disc and China Cable and Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twin Disc presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.34%. Given Twin Disc’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Twin Disc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and China Cable and Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc -14.33% -6.68% -3.36% China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30%

Summary

Twin Disc beats China Cable and Communication on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also offers non-twin disc manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

