Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 93.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

