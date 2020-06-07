Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

