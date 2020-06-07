Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Purchases £13,409.25 in Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) insider Jyrki Talvitie purchased 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £13,409.25 ($17,639.11).

LON:CGEO opened at GBX 494 ($6.50) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 684.77. Georgia Capital PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 368 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,155 ($15.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, late stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in high-multiple businesses, defensive industries – service and consumer. It seeks to invest in Georgia.

