GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded by Eight Capital to “Buy”

Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets cut GeoPark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $544.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.42.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 61.54% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that GeoPark will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 24.3% in the first quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 5,882,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,898 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,545 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

