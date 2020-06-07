Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $19,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

