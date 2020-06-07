G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.63% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

