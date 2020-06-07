FY2022 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Boosted by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

