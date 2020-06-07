FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for NTT Docomo in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT Docomo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCMYY. New Street Research raised shares of NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NTT Docomo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of DCMYY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. NTT Docomo has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of -0.02.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

