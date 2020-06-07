Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.52% of Westrock worth $37,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.