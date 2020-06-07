Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 40,952 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of RingCentral worth $53,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total transaction of $5,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,401,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,619 shares of company stock worth $42,557,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

