Franklin Resources Inc. Has $44.20 Million Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of Godaddy worth $44,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,263,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,529 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,082. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

