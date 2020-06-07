Franklin Resources Inc. Has $42.70 Million Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,639 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of Match Group worth $42,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,712,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.26.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

