Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of OGE Energy worth $46,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.