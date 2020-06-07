Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $42,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 134,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862,778.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,019,579 shares of company stock valued at $107,703,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

