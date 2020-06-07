Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,039 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.40% of IDEX worth $41,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $167.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.