Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 465,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 733.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

