FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Danske upgraded shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FORTUM OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

FOJCY stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

