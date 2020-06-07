FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,284,000 after purchasing an additional 297,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after purchasing an additional 620,424 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $43.27 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

