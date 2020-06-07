First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 181,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

