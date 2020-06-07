First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,140 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $55,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,425,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,379,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.88.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

