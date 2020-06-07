Financial Survey: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) versus FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 1.10% 0.42% 0.16% FirstService -9.73% 20.30% 3.43%

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FirstService has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Office Properties Income Trust and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 FirstService 0 2 4 0 2.67

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. FirstService has a consensus price target of $105.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given FirstService’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 2.09 $30.33 million $6.01 4.89 FirstService $2.41 billion 1.74 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -15.50

Office Properties Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstService. FirstService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats FirstService on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

