Financial Survey: Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) versus TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.02% 28.12% 14.05% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crexendo and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 6.24 $1.14 million $0.07 85.71 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $2.14 billion 0.73 $42.01 million N/A N/A

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crexendo and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Summary

Crexendo beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

