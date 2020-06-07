Financial Contrast: American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:STI)

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National BankShares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and SunTrust Banks has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. American National BankShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings for American National BankShares and SunTrust Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 1 2 0 2.67 SunTrust Banks 0 3 2 0 2.40

American National BankShares currently has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. SunTrust Banks has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given American National BankShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than SunTrust Banks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American National BankShares and SunTrust Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.84 $20.91 million $3.10 9.03 SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunTrust Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and SunTrust Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 20.42% 10.93% 1.41% SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20%

Volatility & Risk

American National BankShares has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National BankShares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats American National BankShares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

