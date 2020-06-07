Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIE. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.20 ($75.81).

FRA:FIE opened at €65.15 ($75.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.17. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

