Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

GSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

