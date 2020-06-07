FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.22.

Shares of FDX opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in FedEx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 327,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,190.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

