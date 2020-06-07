Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $94.78 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.