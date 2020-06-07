FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $946,000 Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

