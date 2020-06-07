FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 92,025 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,025 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.