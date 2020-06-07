FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 25,196 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,196 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 53.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,902,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,672,000 after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,223.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.40. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

