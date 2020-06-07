FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 208,876 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 208,876 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,938 shares of company stock worth $14,683,188 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of ABT opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

