FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 208,191 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 208,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $120.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 267.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,729 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

