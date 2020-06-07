FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,009 Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.42 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

