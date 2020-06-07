FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,935 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 891.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

