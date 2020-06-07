FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 595,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,364,000 after buying an additional 96,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after buying an additional 65,508 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 356,178 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 493,761 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,316,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

