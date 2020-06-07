FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

