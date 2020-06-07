FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,851 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $59.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.