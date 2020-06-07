FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PPL by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.