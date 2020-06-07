FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

