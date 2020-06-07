FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,577.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,613 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 48,100.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.27.

CTAS opened at $286.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

