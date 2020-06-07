FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $197.57 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,687. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.