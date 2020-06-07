Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Express alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Express has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Express by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Express by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Express by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Express by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.