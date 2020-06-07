ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut ESSILOR INTL S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSILOR INTL S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ESSILOR INTL S/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

